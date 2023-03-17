Aleksandra Nikolić cheated and left Dejan Dragojević in Zadrza, but now she is left without him and without the great love of Filip Caro.

“You said that the difference between Dejan and Filip is that he is honest. Should we believe everything Filip says about you? Whatever he is, Dejan kept you like a drop of water in the palm of his hand,” was the question of one viewer during show last night

“Dejan Dragojević was better towards me, I was wrong about him and he didn’t tell a lie. He didn’t say a single lie, a single ugly word about me. He introduced me to his brother and family, he treated me well. We also had our moments, not every relationship is ideal, but I won’t recount it,” answered Aleksandra, to which the host stated that it turned out that Filip was more honest, and Dejan was a prankster.



“According to what he says and that his words and actions and this foolishness are against him, of course he is not honest, of course he is the biggest liar and manipulator“, snapped Alex and stated that Dejan is more honest than Filip, who intervened: “She now on account of those things she says – the fact that he is honest, contradicts the things she told me. She knows best what she said and said about the entire relationship. At the end of the day, the very fact that she is saying this and how she valued and thanked her, she is only talking about herself. If Aleksandra was here with Dejan, if I wanted, she would have ended up with me, it doesn’t matter if he is here or outside“.

