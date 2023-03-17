.

Berlin (German news agency) – The Federal Association of German Banks (BdB) sees the local financial institutions well prepared despite rising interest rates and nervousness on the markets. “German banks are robust, stable and resilient,” said Hilmar Zettler, head of banking supervision and deposit insurance at the banking association, the newspapers of the Funke media group (Friday editions).

Since the financial crisis of 2008, the average core capital ratio of German banks has risen by around 80 percent. For savers, there is also a double safety net made up of statutory and voluntary deposit insurance. “We are thus offering a safety net in Germany that is unique in the world,” said Zettler.

HOME PAGE