Toy maker Smyths Toys recalls Jumping Ball for children

by admin
Too high a proportion of the plasticizer DIBP (diisobutyl phthalate) was found in the “Jumping Ball” from “Smyths Toys”. This is classified as hazardous to health.

Customers who have already purchased the product should stop using it and keep it out of the reach of children. You will be asked by the manufacturer to return the goods to any Smyths Toys store. The purchase price will be refunded even if the receipt is not presented.

Affected are balls with batch numbers 202009; 202109; 202110; 202112; 202205. The numbers are on the underside of the hard plastic plate.

