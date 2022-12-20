Home Business Changes in Hong Kong stocks | Tianda Pharmaceutical (00455) rose by more than 10% to a new high in four years
Changes in Hong Kong stocks | Tianda Pharmaceutical (00455) rose by more than 10% to a new high in four years

Tianda Pharmaceutical(00455) rose by more than 10%, with a cumulative increase of about 1.2 times within the month. The intraday stock price once touched HK$0.385, a new high since March 2018. As of press time, it rose 7.25% to HK$0.37, with a total market value of HK$796 million.

On the news, Tianda Pharmaceutical announced yesterday that the company’s ibuprofen and other drugs were included in the reference list of commonly used drugs for home treatment of patients infected with the new coronavirus. At the same time, in order to meet the requirements of the country’s new ten optimized epidemic prevention policies, the production line of the company’s R&D and pharmaceutical bases located in the Biomedical Industrial Park in Jinwan District, Zhuhai is fully producing ibuprofen and other urgently needed drugs in the market to ensure market supply.

In addition, the company has further invested in the traditional Chinese medicine series services of its chain of traditional Chinese medicine clinics “Tianda Pavilion” to support the prevention and control of the epidemic at home in the mainland. Online free TCM consultation service.

