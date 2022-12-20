Silvestro Scotti (Fimmg) published the national notice for the training competition in general medicine today in the Official Journal: “Let the ministry’s immediate response be an example to the Regions and the Government to eliminate bureaucracy, define the ACN 2019-21 Guidelines, and for measures in the financial law that are fair to the agreement”.

“The publication today in the Official Gazette of the national call for tenders for the specific training of general practitioners for the three-year period 2022/2025 is the best response that could have come to our request for attention, launched in recent days with a protest identified with the hashtags #mmgalluminicino and #nonspegniamossn. What everyone has known as the protest of candlelight visits, which has not affected assistance in any way, but which has made our voices heard”.

Sylvester Scottigeneral secretary of Fimmg, comments favorably on the publication in the Official Gazette of the national call for general medicine, the competition for which will be held on 1 March 2023.

“Just two days after the publication of the last regional competition, after it took more than a month for the Regions to have them all – underlines Scotti – the Ministry of Health has set the date for the national tender. A positive signal that bodes well for the future of our national health system, which extremely needs to streamline procedures, commit resources and believe in the role of general medicine for the creation of increasingly effective proximity assistance “. Hence the thanks to Minister Schillaci, first of all, but also to all the staff of the Ministry of Health, starting with Dr. Rossana Ugenti, director of Human Resources.

However, Fimmg’s attention remains high on central issues for the future of general medicine, starting from what will be defined in the next Budget Law regarding the one-off 1.5% envisaged for 2023 for employees only and not for the agreement which, it should be remembered, on contract renewals is assimilated to public employment in terms of legislation and resources. No less important are the issues that Fimmg asks to define ad horas with the Regions, starting with the de-bureaucratization of the profession.

“The Regions should take a cue from this rapid response from the ministry and take action as soon as possible to release the Guidelines for the renewal of the ACN for 2019-21 and to set up an Observatory or a Working Group at the Conference – he concludes the general secretary of Fimmg – who develops immediate solutions to eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy, for example on treatment plans, back-to-school certifications, unification of identification for access to the various platforms in use for doctors only through the SPID. We will continue our denunciation and actions throughout these holidays. For now, not interrupting the activity with vindictive decisions, but ready to do so if we are not listened to and if the right answers do not arrive”.

