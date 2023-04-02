from our correspondent

HELSINKI – The first results of the elections are arriving in Finland, where today there was a vote to renew the parliament: in the lead, when it was counted 40% of early votes — which in turn are 40% of the total — are there Petteri Orpo of the National Coalition party and the Social Democratic premier Sanna Marin, respectively with 20.8% and 20.7%. Further back, at 18.6%, is the populist Riikka Purra of the far-right party The Finns. Initial projections give 47 seats to the National Coalition party, 45 to the Social Democratic party, 40 to the Finns and 26 to the Greens. A possible “red-blue” coalition between the National Coalition party and the Social Democrats would have sameness of views on almost everything — climate, Europe, NATO — except on public spending.

“It’s too early to say that I feel like the prime minister in pectore, but I’m very happy,” commented Petteri Orpo when the first results were announced. «We are enthusiastic. It’s a real head-to-head and the game is completely open.”Prime Minister Marin said on television, considered at risk by polls that placed her third behind Orpo and Riikka Purra.