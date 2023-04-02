Food and football, when the passion for sport meets the cuisine: all the most glamorous venues

Food and football: often the two passions coincide and go hand in hand, as for example has happened for some players who have decided to invest in the world of food. In particular, this happened to Zanetti, Marchisio, Seedorf, Hernanes, Gattuso and Bonucci. But which are the coolest restaurants? The online site A Tavola provides us with a brief overview, citing several, such as the Botinero, Zanetti’s very stylish and refined restaurant based in Milan. Then the space of the former Juventus player appears in the list Marchisio from the name “Legami Sushi & More” (Bergamo). Claarence Seedorf instead he opened, again in Milan, Finger’s Garden. Gennaro Gattuso in Gallarate he gave birth to Posteria San Rocco instead. In the end Leonardo Bonucci Lève Ristorante has opened in Turin.

Subscribe to the newsletter

