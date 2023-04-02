One groom on his wedding day did not hesitate to talk about intimate relationships in front of everyone…

Groom Michael Lentini received a fierce reaction to his marriage vows, both from his guests and from the public. No one expected him to talk about his intimate life with the bride as they both stood in front of his mother, who was officiating the wedding at the altar.

Wedding photographer Jonathan Pažake couldn’t help but reveal the whole scene on TikTok, and he also shared a video from the wedding:

“When the groom told me this shortly before the wedding, I knew something was going to go wrong… – he declared.

Namely, the groom Michael, when Jonathan asked him: “Do you want to say something to your future bride?”, answered: “I hope we will have a lot of intimate relationships”.

Later, as he stood at the head of the altar with his wife, Destni, the groom began to recite his vows and said: “There are only two things I need to be happy: my belly is full and my balls are empty. Although you’re half as amazing that, we really need to give you a few cooking lessons”.

“Even when my stomach isn’t full, there’s no one I could love more in this life, unless I actually get the chance to meet Margot Robbie. From the beginning, I’ve always been told, ‘Life gets better when the kids are asleep and you you tell me to come to the bedroom,” he continued.

He then described some explicit scenes that take place behind closed doors before adding: “Since you’re so good at making decisions, like marrying me, you can choose whether you end up a toasted strudel or a Twinkie tonight.”

“Michael! Since I’m his mom, I’ll deal with him later… He’ll be punished, either way,” his mother exclaimed in the video. Many were shocked by this video and in the comments shared their opinion about these unusual vows.

“This was so disrespectful to say on the wedding day, in front of friends and family. I would have left him immediately,” read one comment.

“He said that in front of the whole family?”, commented another person, while a third added: “It’s funny, I get it, but wedding vows?! In front of your mother?”.

Despite the reaction, it seems that young Destna found his vows very humorous and she had nothing against them, and she confirmed this with a comment below the video.

“I’m young and this is not a “red flag”. We’ve been together for 10 years and decided to get married right before our 10th anniversary,” The Sun reports.

See how it looked in the video:

