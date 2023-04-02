Polish Filip Maciejuk, disqualified after causing the fall of around 40 riders during the Tour of Flanders on Sunday, apologized on social networks, acknowledging “misjudgment”.
At 141 kilometers from the finish, the rider from the Bahrain team, wanting to get back to the top positions, slipped in the wet grass on the side of the road before making a “strike” mowing down a good part of the peloton. .
” I am really sorry […]. This shouldn’t have happened, it’s a big misjudgment on my part but I had no intention of causing this. All I can do is apologize and learn from this for the future. I hope everyone is doing well “wrote Maciejuk.
Van Aert and Alaphilippe caught in the fall
This massive fall led to the abandonment of Belgian Tim Wellens, taken to hospital with a broken collarbone. Slovak Peter Sagan, for his last Tour of Flanders, Briton Ben Turner, Frenchman Paul Ourselin and Spaniard Oier Lazkano also had to throw in the towel following this incident.
Wout Van Aert and Julian Alaphilippe also fell. The Belgian, hit in one knee, and the French were able to reintegrate the rest of the peloton. “I was a little disappointed to fall but it was a big fall so hard to avoid”commented on arrival Alaphilippe.