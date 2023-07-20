Home » The fighter lost part of his skull and a leg, now his partner is begging for help
The fighter lost part of his skull and a leg, now his partner is begging for help

by admin

He was supposed to try his first professional MMA fight, but three weeks before it was to take place, his life turned upside down. The 34-year-old Slovak fighter Štefan “Blázen” Baszo ended up at ARO after an unspecified injury, where his health problems began to worsen. As a result, part of his skull was even removed, doctors were forced to amputate both lower limbs, and the tattooed wounded man himself remained partially paralyzed. His girlfriend is now asking for help through a public fundraiser.

