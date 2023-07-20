Cala Mijas announces the free daytime programming of La Playa

The 2023 edition of the Cala Mijas Festival reveals the participants who will go through the two stages of La Playa -the day schedule and of free access-. This year, the first weekend of September will host the concerts of Ben Yart, Aiko the group, Safety Trance or the DJ set of Rocio Saiz on the premmises Sonora Mijasnames that are added to the The Strokes, M83 o Duki to give birth to one of the best plans to do on the Andalusian Costa del Sol.

The programming of La Playa is freely accessible from the 12:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.; beach and concerts during the day that will give way to events from the afternoon until dawn to immerse ourselves whole days in the musical shows of more than 70 artists y 6 scenarios. On Friday September 1st they will spring into action Ben Yart, Vatocholothe band from Malaga Lord Malvo and the producer from Granada Natural Language to close with him dj set of Dew Size. For Saturday 2 the appointment is scheduled with Safety Trancecollaborator of Arca who has produced “The soul that brought you”, “Prada” or “Rakata”, Aiko the group and the Barcelonans System of Entertainment.

In the scenarios of The Tower of Cala de Mijas they will also be The Deniros y Playdoo Club (Robzzz b2b Internet Rat), where precisely the organization has been in charge of collaborating with the town council to offer a optimum mobility device which includes free shuttle buses, three car parks, as well as organized round trips from nearby locations. Those who wish will also have the option of camping and glamping located in the hippodrome.