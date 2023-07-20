Football: Bari, midfielder Maita extends contract until 2026 – News

Bari has formalized the agreement for the extension, until June 2026 with an option for a further year, of the relationship between midfielder Mattia Maita and the red and white club.





Arriving in Puglia in January 1920, the Sicilian player wore the cockerel shirt 123 times, resulting in the first in Serie B last season, one of the pillars of Mignani’s team.



