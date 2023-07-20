Home » Football: Bari, midfielder Maita extends contract until 2026 – News
News

Football: Bari, midfielder Maita extends contract until 2026 – News

by admin
Football: Bari, midfielder Maita extends contract until 2026 – News

Bari has formalized the agreement for the extension, until June 2026 with an option for a further year, of the relationship between midfielder Mattia Maita and the red and white club.


Arriving in Puglia in January 1920, the Sicilian player wore the cockerel shirt 123 times, resulting in the first in Serie B last season, one of the pillars of Mignani’s team.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Man stole 170,000 to buy iPhone 13 and blamed his girlfriend for being too realistic

You may also like

Citizen denounces vehicle theft in a retention yard

The ‘tricolor’ and the precursor of Independence

Slovenia, public and private / Slovenia / Areas...

Two women are sexually assaulted and forced to...

Delays in Visa Processing: Concerns Raised at US...

Ministry of Water Resources Launches Level IV Emergency...

The presidential debate is coming – breaking latest...

Bogotá: see the mobility alternatives for the July...

At Orizzonte Sistemi Navali the MCO program of...

A requiem mass celebrated in Kinshasa in memory...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy