Parabio: Your One-Stop Shop for Natural Products and Health Food in Condove

Parabio: Your One-Stop Shop for Natural Products and Health Food in Condove

Parabio: Condove Parapharmacy Open All Summer with Discounts on Natural Products

Condove, Susa Valley

Parabio, the Condove parapharmacy, has announced that it will remain open all summer to provide continuous service to its loyal customers. Located in Condove’s Viale Bauchiero, the parapharmacy will be open from Monday to Friday, with hours from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3.30 pm to 7.30 pm. On Saturdays, it will be open from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm.

As part of their commitment to customer satisfaction, Parabio is currently offering discounts of up to 50% on select lines of natural products, with a particular emphasis on L’Erbolario brand products. In addition, customers can find a range of solar products from “The Herbarium” that cater to body, face, lips, and hair care needs.

But Parabio is more than just a parapharmacy. It represents a unique reality in the Susa Valley, specifically in terms of its power supply offerings. Parabio offers a wide selection of organic and natural foods, catering to vegans, those with intolerances, and individuals who require personalized diets. From pasta, bread, and flour to specialty items like yeast-free products, cereals, legumes, and more, Parabio ensures that customers have access to a variety of nutritional options. The store also offers fresh products that can be kept in the refrigerator.

Moreover, Parabio has become a specialist in natural, homeopathic, and phytotherapeutic products over the years. It is one of the few establishments in Valsusa that prepares loose herb blends upon customer request, offering herbal teas and drops. Parabio also provides herbal traditions such as mother tinctures and glyceric macerates, which are effective natural remedies. These products are easy to take and suitable for both adults and children. Additionally, Parabio stocks a range of homeopathic and phytotherapeutic products from leading companies in the sector, including “Doctor Giorgini” and “The Herbarium.”

As a parapharmacy, Parabio also offers over-the-counter parapharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical products, eliminating the need for a medical prescription.

To stay up to date with Parabio’s offerings and promotions, customers can visit their Facebook page. For inquiries or to visit the store, Parabio can be reached at 011 9642105.

Overall, Parabio offers a comprehensive range of products and services, ensuring that it remains an essential destination for the health and wellness needs of its customers.

