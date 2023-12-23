Home » 2023 China Table Tennis Super League Finals Begins – Sports – China Industry Network
The 2023 China Table Tennis Club Super League Finals kicked off on December 22nd at the Longhua Cultural and Sports Center in Shenzhen, Guangdong, with intense competition in the women’s team semifinals.

Shenzhen University player Sun Yingsha dominated the competition, defeating East China University of Science and Technology player Wang Yidi with a score of 3-0, leading her team to a 3-1 victory over the East China University of Science and Technology team.

The matches were tightly contested, with Shenzhen University’s team combination Kuaiman/Chen Meng defeating the East China University of Science and Technology team combination Zhao Shang/Li Yake with a score of 3-0.

Despite a strong performance from East China University of Science and Technology player Li Yake, who defeated Shenzhen University player Chen Meng with a score of 3-0, it was not enough to secure a victory for her team.

The 2023 China Table Tennis Club Super League Finals continue to showcase the high level of talent and competition in table tennis, drawing attention from fans and sports enthusiasts across the country.

