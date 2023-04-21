Home » Chaos trains, Italy in tilt. Milan-Rome flights with stopovers abroad from €1,000
Business

Chaos trains, Italy in tilt. Milan-Rome flights with stopovers abroad from €1,000

by admin
Chaos trains, Italy in tilt. Milan-Rome flights with stopovers abroad from €1,000

Chaos trains: “Eight hours closed in the Intercity and no one gave us answers”

Il train derailed to Florence Castle yesterday caused chaos, Italy stopped, endless hardships on viability. The effects of the railway blockade will make themselves felt Also today on flights Milan-Rome. So much so – we read in the Corriere della Sera – that the rate cheaper, for a direct trip is of 323,75 euro (in Economy) one way, taxes and surcharges included. The most expensive one, with a national stopover in Palermo, is of 1.015,06. Again one way. Yesterday at the first light of dawn the Ita Airways website – the only company that operates the connections between Linate and Fiumicino – was stormed by those who had to go to the Capital or in the Lombard capital, the business director of Italy which mainly moves white-collar workers, politicians and celebrities.

And so – continues the Corriere – that still empty part of the 4,300 seats available on scheduled flights went exhausted at record speed and costs have skyrocketed from 7 in the morning, someone also had to do stopover abroad. The outburst of those who remained blocked on trains for hours. “We spent eight hours always stationary, – a passenger tells Corriere – after a long time we ate they brought us two snacks. We couldn’t get help from anyone, we saw the train conductor calling everyone without giving us answers. The night passed and unfortunately – continues the boy – we never moved. Someone called relatives on the phone, someone else felt unwell, we tried to give each other strength with each other. I didn’t want to worry anyone and I waited for the situation to clear up, but I couldn’t imagine that we would have stayed still for hours and hours“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Remedial cartoon of the Fact, Meloni’s sister Arianna...

PLATO and iqs become PeakAvenue / Holistic mapping...

Brembo, revenue boom (+30%). Tiraboschi confirmed as president...

Will there be a wave of price cuts...

Metrology: “We convert the existing RLM world into...

Panel discussion: workers desperately needed

Dollar at day lows after Philly Fed data

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

Tesla, Musk aim for price cuts and growth...

The importance of the threshold value regulation –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy