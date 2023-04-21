igor duljaj about partisan | Sport

The coach of Partizan spoke about the difficult moment for the black and whites after the defeat against Čukaricki.

Under his leadership, Partizan lost four out of seven games and won only two. The result is obvious in the table – a painful fourth place and an increasing distance from the second-placed TSC and the third-placed Čukaricki, who advanced by five points each.

“You know how, it’s strange and interesting that they work great in training. When there is no pressure, no fear of making a mistake, it appears here. I don’t know for what reason. The Partizan jersey is heavy and can bring a lot, that’s how it should be viewed. The pressure is enormous, but we are breathing. It means we are alive. I know that there are many people who love and respect Partizan and who do not like this. Character must be shown even when things are not going well“, said Duljaj after the match.

To the statement that his team works “slowly”, Duljaj replied:

“Those same players beat Cologne, maybe we can look for the culprit in me. I will have to ask myself that question, because they beat teams in Europe.”

How to proceed, in the playoffs, with such bad results and such little self-confidence?

“It’s hard, but there’s no other way but to fight. You can come and talk that it should be one way or another, that he should fight for the club. You have to fight for yourself, give your best, whatever happens, happens. A story can help, but it doesn’t have to. Each player is different in himself, they have different characters. As for me, I will do it, I will do my best.”



Is the problem in the quality of the players? Duljaj also mentioned European successes in his answer to that question.

“All the players who are in Partizan are the same ones who won Cologne, won matches in Europe, which means that they have quality. Many things have to wait inside the club, to see the playing staff. I only have them and they only have me, we can only rely on each other.“

Is the solution maybe to insert some players from the youth academy?

“I’ll see what’s next for me. In training, they really do everything I ask, they were positive the last two days, maximally engaged, disciplined. Is it that pressure? Everything that happens off the field has to be undone, I keep telling them that. All problems disappear when you go out on the field, nothing else should interest you. Is it easy? It’s not. Who said it was easy?“

Does Duljaj hold a grudge against himself?

“If I didn’t give 100 percent of my abilities, then I would resent it“, the coach of Partizan answered briefly, then immediately looked at the schedule and the next round, in which they will visit Čukaricki on Sunday.

“Every game is now a final, we are in fourth place. For many, we are written off, both for those who love us and for those who do not respect us. There is nothing to do but fight. In his own way. I don’t think we’ve been written off.”

Why didn’t Kristijan Belić play?

“Sunday is the second game, Fejsa played 90 minutes, Natho was there, I inserted Pavlović so that there would be more of us in the attack. I dropped Nath for ball control, to push them forward. I didn’t include Belić, that doesn’t mean he won’t play the next games. We have a problem on the bench, Andrade was injured, I couldn’t change anything because of protocol. I’ll know tomorrow what’s going on, you don’t need to make rash decisions. We need to do an analysis and see what to do next.“

Without wanting to talk about next Sunday’s eternal derby, Duljaj briefly answered the question of whether the tension had an effect on his team.

“I don’t read the press, I’m not a prisoner of other people’s opinions, I like to listen, but I’m only interested in what happens in our house, which is SC Teleoptik and the field. It doesn’t affect me, does it affect them? I guess it does. I don’t know why they even read and follow who is saying what about them on those social networks. I suppose. If I knew what the problem was, it would be easy to solve.“

“I’ll see if I can transfer the energy to them. They try hard in training, I can’t transfer that I do my best, the players don’t. It’s not like that, it’s not easy for them, but it’s their job and duty to be as engaged as possible in every training session and game. A fan can forgive a mistake and everything, but one cannot. And that is to leave the field and make sure your jersey and shorts are clean.“

