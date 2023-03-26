ChatGPT as a job killer? A Lucerne company wants to outwit artificial intelligence Getabstract is known worldwide for book summaries. An area that text robots like ChatGPT are masters of. Does the company have to give up now? No, says their boss, they are even expanding. Because knowledge transfer is more than just text compression.

Founded Getabstract in 1999: CEO Thomas Bergen (left) and COO Patrick Brigger. Photo: Dominik Wunderli (March 14, 2023)

It took ChatGPT five days to reach one million users worldwide. Not even the iPhone could do that at the time. It took 74 days for the first smartphone and 304 for Facebook. Since the launch of ChatGPT at the end of November, the artificial intelligence-based application has been challenged by people with all sorts of questions about God and the world. And responds to it so dexterously that you have never been used to from machines.