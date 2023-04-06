As an emerging frontier technology, the rise of artificial intelligence is creating increasing regulatory challenges for governments. Following the unprecedented blockade of ChatGPT by the Italian government, Canada recently announced an investigation into OpenAI. At the same time, social concerns are growing, which has poured cold water on the AI ​​investment boom that is in full swing.

It can be expected that the huge controversy caused by artificial intelligence will continue to accompany human beings, and the potential threat it brings to human society may be greater than imagined. “Fortune Plus” users had heated discussions on topics such as the threat posed by ChatGPT and the changes in the attitudes of governments towards ChatGPT. The following are the wonderful views of some users:

@王燕行

Senior Researcher, Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies, Renmin University of China

1. A highly responsible act. Canada began investigating OpenAI on data security issues. This is an extremely responsible move and will eventually produce constructive findings. A responsible country will never turn a blind eye to or deaf to the brutal growth of ChatGPT.

Second, Italy’s approach is commendable. Italy’s data protection authority temporarily disabled ChatGPT late last month and launched an investigation into the tool for alleged violations of privacy rules. There are three reasons: First, the ChatGPT platform has lost user dialogue data and payment service payment information; second, the platform has not informed about the collection and processing of user information, and lacks a legal basis for collecting and storing a large amount of personal information; third, despite OpenAI’s The terms state that the service is intended for users over the age of 13, but do not use any filtering mechanism to verify the user’s age. It can be expected that the results of the Italian survey will have universal significance for the world.

3. ChatGPT is difficult to be unconstrained. With the popularity of ChatGPT in many places around the world, more and more countries have expressed concern about the potential threats it brings. In other words, no country will be led by the nose by ChatGPT.

@unique wind and cloud

Recently, many countries have expressed an increasingly cautious attitude towards artificial intelligence. Italy was the first to attack. On March 31, the Italian authorities suddenly announced the ban on ChatGPT on the grounds of data security, which aroused global attention. After Italy, Germany also expressed its intention to follow up and restrict ChatGPT, and may take the same action as Italy. Privacy watchdogs in France and Ireland also said they had contacted Italy’s data watchdog to discuss their findings. Among EU countries, only Sweden has made it clear that it has no plans to ban ChatGPT and is not interested in the Italian investigation. On April 4, Canada officially announced an investigation into OpenAI and accused OpenAI of collecting, using and disclosing personal information without consent.

In fact, after the advent of ChatGPT, various discussions about artificial intelligence have been heard, and the problems and concerns caused by ChatGPT have increased day by day, including ChatGPT’s replacement of jobs, dissemination of wrong information, disclosure of personal privacy, data security, etc. people commit suicide.

At present, many developed countries are only worried about ChatGPT in terms of data security, and pay little attention to the potential threats it may bring in the future. On March 22, more than 1,000 technology leaders and researchers led by Musk signed an open letter calling on all AI laboratories to immediately suspend the training of AI systems stronger than GPT-4, otherwise it may endanger society and the world. Humanity. Development should only proceed “when we are confident that robust AI systems will have a positive impact and the risks will be manageable,” the letter said.

In an interview on March 25, Altman, the founder and CEO of OpenAI, also fully endorsed the well-known computer scientist Eliezer Yudkowski’s statement that “artificial intelligence may kill all human beings” and admitted it. Very important. In a March 29 Time magazine op-ed, Yudkowski warned: “A sufficiently smart artificial intelligence won’t exist in a computer for long.” The most likely outcome of a superhuman artificial intelligence: Everyone on Earth dies. He also proposed making it clear in international diplomacy that preventing AI extinction should be a higher priority than preventing all-out nuclear war, and called for an immediate and indefinite moratorium on new large-scale AI training around the world.

The famous scientist Stephen Hawking has long held a critical attitude towards artificial intelligence. Hawking once said that the development of artificial intelligence may lead to the extinction of mankind. “It may start on its own, redesigning itself at an ever-increasing rate. Humans, confined to a slow process of biological evolution, cannot compete at all and will eventually be surpassed.”

The famous futurist Kurzweil once predicted that the era of strong artificial intelligence will come in 2045. At that time, artificial intelligence will usher in a singularity moment. After that, artificial intelligence will usher in an explosive stage of exponential growth, and will quickly draw with human beings in terms of intelligence. open a huge gap.

The challenges brought about by artificial intelligence will always accompany the existence of human beings in the future.

@Fuyuki

Because of the emergence of GPT-4, various AI threat theories have emerged recently. Musk also said that carbon-based life is paving the way for silicon-based life. For a while, AI has become an existence that people both yearn for and fear. Therefore, in order to restore market confidence, OpenAI said that there are six ways to ensure AI security. Indeed, artificial intelligence is developing very fast, and problems beyond our expectations may arise in the future. Therefore, human beings should take some measures to avoid this situation.

Regarding the six methods given by Open AI, my understanding is that, on the one hand, humans should pay attention to its safety and controllability while developing artificial intelligence. This means that humans need to formulate some norms and guidelines to constrain the behavior of artificial intelligence and prevent it from causing adverse consequences. At the same time, humans should also strengthen the supervision and management of artificial intelligence to ensure its safety and controllability, especially the privacy protection of individuals and commercial companies.

On the other hand, human beings should also strengthen their own development and learning, improve their abilities and wisdom, so as to better adapt to the development of artificial intelligence. Improve people’s understanding and awareness of technology.

The advent of the AI ​​era is the general trend, and what we have to do is to be the ones who control artificial intelligence. Go into this direction early on in the AIGC, thus becoming someone who can harness and control artificial intelligence. Because in any case, artificial intelligence can only be a tool.

@包不平

We have to admit that the rapid development of new technology applications may be due to the fact that society did not pay much attention to information security and privacy back then, and technology development was able to develop rapidly in a gray area. Today is different from the past. Now that generative AI has begun to grow explosively, everyone’s first reaction is how to supervise it and related privacy issues. Coupled with the fact that Europe has long been alert to the problems caused by American technology companies’ grabbing of European economic data, it seems not surprising that countries have begun to supervise and investigate openAI’s generative AI products. (Fortune Chinese website)

Editor: Yu Zaimeng