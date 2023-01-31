Cheap artifact!New iPad mini 7 exposure: processor/screen surprise

In the latest research report, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo not only announced the folding screen iPad, but also revealed the news of the iPad mini 7.

Ming-Chi Kuo pointed out,The iPad mini 7 will be mass-produced as soon as the fourth quarter of this year, but he cautiously believes that this time is likely to be delayed until early 2024.

In other words, throughout 2023, there may not be any iPad product updates.

The existing iPad mini launches on September 24, 2021. It is equipped with an A15 Bionic processor, 4GB of memory, 64GB or 256GB of storage, and is priced at $499, while the new product is expected to carry the A16, and the price is expected to remain the same.

In addition, it was previously revealed that the iPad mini 7 is expected to be equipped with an 8.3-inch display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, abandoning the 60Hz screen that has been in use for six generations.