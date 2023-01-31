Home Business Cheap artifact!New iPad mini 7 exposure: processor/screen surprise
Business

Cheap artifact!New iPad mini 7 exposure: processor/screen surprise

by admin
Cheap artifact!New iPad mini 7 exposure: processor/screen surprise

Cheap artifact!New iPad mini 7 exposure: processor/screen surprise

2023-01-30 16:59:21 Source: Fast Technology Author: Wan Nan Editor: Wan Nan Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

In the latest research report, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo not only announced the folding screen iPad, but also revealed the news of the iPad mini 7.

Ming-Chi Kuo pointed out,The iPad mini 7 will be mass-produced as soon as the fourth quarter of this year, but he cautiously believes that this time is likely to be delayed until early 2024.

In other words, throughout 2023, there may not be any iPad product updates.

The existing iPad mini launches on September 24, 2021. It is equipped with an A15 Bionic processor, 4GB of memory, 64GB or 256GB of storage, and is priced at $499, while the new product is expected to carry the A16, and the price is expected to remain the same.

In addition, it was previously revealed that the iPad mini 7 is expected to be equipped with an 8.3-inch display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, abandoning the 60Hz screen that has been in use for six generations.

Cheap artifact!New iPad mini 7 exposure: processor/screen surprise

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Wan Nan

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

See also  CCP will set up Beijing Stock Exchange Expert Analysis: Difficult to succeed | Unsuccessful | CCP Power Fight

You may also like

ú˻һ廯ҵ jȥ꾻Ԥֳ700Ԫ_jҾŻ

Bitcoin +40% YTD, ma da hedge fund è...

After the festival, the first batch of new...

Mercedes obtains Level 3 autonomous driving certification in...

Italian agri-food exports break through 60 billion. But...

Annual net profit pre-earning 22 billion Ganfeng Lithium...

Gpi: wins tender worth 5.9 million for Pathological...

Chinese electric cars, Geely opens a design center...

Banks, profits double with rates: the last quarter...

The Observatory for SMEs and ecological transition is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy