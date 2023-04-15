Cheap electricity, high subsidies: That’s how successful the heat transition is abroad

Man cannot claim that Finland offers ideal conditions for the efficient operation of a heat pump. The average annual temperature in the country is two degrees Celsius. And even in summer it rarely gets warmer than 15 degrees. Because heat pumps draw their energy from environmental heat, this sounds anything but like a cheap option for consumers. And yet Finland is a leader in the spread of electricity-driven equipment for heat production in the building sector. A look abroad shows that the heat transition is technically possible. WORLD explains which factors make the difference elsewhere – and which countries were just as late.