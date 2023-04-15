Checks for the poor and employable, stricter requirements and a new name: this is how the citizen’s income changes

MILAN. The new Citizenship Income will no longer be called Mia but Guarantee for Inclusion, it will concern around 709,000 households for a cost of just over 5.3 billion. This tool will be supported by two other interventions for active policies at work: the Work Support Service and the Guarantee for work activation recognized for various categories of citizens. This is what is contained in a draft of the decree to reform the Citizenship Income which will also contain other measures on work and on which the government is working. The draft will be examined during the next Council of Ministers.

The contents, reported today by some newspapers, outline the system that would now be defined while some details are still being worked on.

How much will the new Citizenship Income be worth? According to advances, it will offer a check for 500 euros a month for the “non-employable”. Plus another 280 euros for the rent. But also an aid of 350 euros per month for another year, to those of working age.

The draft also provides for tougher penalties for false statements and fraud with sentences of up to 6 years in prison. The text also contains other news on work: from tax relief for seasonal hiring to an easing of the rigidities envisaged for reasons for fixed-term contracts.

The Citizenship Income has the objective of helping to train and find work, thus allowing the income of families in difficulty to be supplemented. It also has the objective of improving the match between labor supply and demand, increasing employment and combating poverty and inequalities. The old Citizenship Income will definitively retire on December 31st, when the new rules come into force.