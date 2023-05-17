Chemistry, CFS transforms tars into gas and resets a 7 million bill

Listen to the audio version of the article

A new patent arrives in the circular economy of chemistry, where the very latest production waste will reset the gas bill. Cfs (Camlin Fine Sciences) Europe, specialized in the production of diphenols and derivatives and natural antioxidants for the food and cosmetics industry, in recent weeks, filed an application with the Italian patent office to patent a process which will allow «to make l autonomous company from the gas network and to put a new pillar in carbon neutrality. Last year we spent 7 million euros on the gas bill: once the gasifier becomes fully operational, by 2025, the item will be almost zero because the gasifier will produce around 8,500 megawatts», explains Massimo Cupello Castagna, president and CEO of the chemical multinational Cfs Europe which is keen to underline the made in Italy of the patent, born from a team of engineers who work at the Ravenna site, twin of the Indian one.

Massimo Cupello Castagna – Chief Executive Officer and President of CFS Europe

Technology

Simplifying and in a nutshell, the process is able to transform tars, pitches, typical production waste, into gas to be used as energy. The gasification process recovers over 99% of waste. In the case of Cfs Europe we are talking about 5.5 million kilograms (5,500 tons), equal to a volume of about 250 tankers a year of pitches that must be disposed of, with high costs and disposal times, due both to transport by truck , from the factory to the incinerator, and to the disposal process. What should be emphasized is that «the new process reuses the pitches, i.e. the production waste, and will make it possible to avoid 5,500 kilograms of waste. And to save 12,500 tons of CO2», continues the manager.

The investment

To carry out the project, CFS will invest 15 million euros and has already identified the land near the plant where the 45-storey gasifier will be planted, once the environmental impact assessment arrives. The Italian project will be followed by the Indian one and the subsequent diffusion of the technology for which «we will apply for a patent both in Europe and globally, because it is a unique technology, which we have devised after years of huge investments in Research and Development and which we consider able to change the panorama of the chemical industry forever, and not only, in Italy and in the world», says Cupello Castagna.

The reuse

The reuse of waste instead gives rise to a virtuous process that allows you to make a contribution to carbon neutrality and save money. For Cupello Castagna «this new process fits perfectly into the broader industrial plan which has as its objective the carbon neutrality of CFS Europe by 2025 and which involves all areas of our activity. It is a true green revolution, a milestone for the protection of our planet. We can concretely talk about a circular economy».