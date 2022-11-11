Home Business Chery Omoda 5: the Chinese electric suv with 450 km of autonomy lands in Italy
Business

The style is very European with a sharp and elegant waistline made up of several ribs. In profile view, Chery’s electric SUV also features a distinctive hidden D-pillar, which, thanks to a dark finish, leaves the roof suspended. In the rear view, the very inclined rear window, similar to that of a coupé, and the black horizontal band that incorporates the rear lights, with a very sharp shape, stand out.

The stylistic element around which everything revolves, however, is represented by the front grille, which on the electric Omoda 5 that will debut in Italy takes on a new shape and new proportions. It has no defined edges, merging with the rest of the front, and is closed, underlining the purely electric nature of the model.

How it is inside

Inside the passenger compartment, Omoda 5 accommodates up to five passengers.The interior is refined and modern and features quality materials for the upholstery and once again underlines its sporty character with bucket seats with integrated headrests and a steering wheel with flat crown at the bottom. At the center of the dashboard is a large cantilevered element that incorporates two displays: the digital dashboard for driving information and the central one, equipped with touch technology, reserved for the infotainment system. To make the passenger compartment even more welcoming there is also an internal lighting system that

better defines shapes and spaces. On the Omoda 5 it is also possible to manage the switching on of the air conditioning remotely, in order to enter the car and already find the desired temperature inside.

Driver assistance and infotainment technology

From a technological point of view, the suv by Chery has voice commands

