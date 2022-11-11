The last month of November has long been before Christmasis the month of discounts (online and not) and for almost thirty years this season of promotions has started on day 11, which in China is Single’s Day. And which this year also has a symbolic value for lovers of numbers , Why this Single’s Day is celebrated on 11/11/22.

This recurrence, which at home is capable of generating a gigantic turnover, has grown so much in popularity that it is also appreciated and expected in the West and in particular in Europe, a bit like the various Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, which will come later. When? The date of Black Friday 2022 is November 25thwhile Cyber ​​Monday falls on the following Monday, therefore November 28th.

Interview The secrets of the dropshipping wizard: “So I make 100 thousand euros a month” by Emanuele Capone

October 18, 2022



Why is Single’s Day celebrated on November 11th?

The idea of ​​celebrating Singles Day would be born in 1993 at the University of Nanjing (in China, in fact) and has quickly become a national holiday, which in 2023 will reach its thirtieth anniversary. It is celebrated on 11 November because on 11/11 it lines up four times the number 1the loneliest of prime numbers.

Where are the discounts located?

Especially on Chinese stores, many of which now also ship to Europe and also to our country. Impossible not to mention AliExpress, which is part of the Alibaba group and which really sells everything from smartphones of the most famous brands to the most absurd gadgets, from smartphone components to holographic nail polish. Another well-known platform is GearBestdedicated practically only to electronics, which for the Single’s Day (indeed, for the Shopping Carnival) has activated numerous special offers and made its well-known coupons available.

It doesn’t work with these marketplaces never underestimated the problem of shipping: with the free delivery option, the package can take up to 40-50 days to arrive and it is not uncommon for there to be problems in customs clearance of the goods. To reduce both risks, it’s a good idea to limit the search to products available in the European warehouse of the retailer, which is an option that more or less all Chinese stores now offer.

Where are the discounts in Italy?

A little everywhere now: a bit like Black Friday, too Single’s Day has gone beyond the confines of the Internet (and China) and has also made it into the real world, with many brick-and-mortar stores displaying Singles Day deals on display.

Online, there are of course offers on Amazon Italy, on the Italian sites of many manufacturers of smartphones, computers and other devices (especially those of Chinese origin, but not only) and also by MediaWorld e Unieuro, which as usual have discounts of 22%, therefore somehow subtract the VAT from the final price. Both stores have certain conditions and exclusions, which are best checked online before purchasing.