Home Business Chief negotiator Karin Welge on the wage conflict
Business

Chief negotiator Karin Welge on the wage conflict

by admin
Chief negotiator Karin Welge on the wage conflict

WirtschaftsWoche: Ms. Welge, the collective bargaining round in the public sector is entering the critical phase. Is an agreement still possible – or do the citizens have to prepare for a spring strike?
Karin Welge: I’m confident we can pull ourselves together. Of course, this assumes that both sides can approach each other. It can be assumed that there will be a noticeable increase in wages for employees. So far, however, there has been no sign of any willingness on the part of the trade unions to seriously deal with the financial framework in the municipalities. The requirement of 10.5 percent, at least 500 euros, corresponds to more than 15 billion euros in additional wage costs – per year, not including the indirect effects. The awareness that this money has to come from somewhere seems to me to have been neglected in the debate.

See also  Tourism, 9 million from Enit for digitization and promotion

You may also like

Fi, Licia Ronzulli towards the Third Pole: the...

“Had no idea”: Silicon Valley Bank employee unpacks

Société Générale new bond with duration 18 months

Company Q&A丨Sinopec: Net profit in 2022 will drop...

What managers can learn from the Bundeswehr

Electric cars, the new Plug & Charge standard...

Salary: That’s what Thomas Tuchel deserves as a...

EU stock markets rebound at the start of...

Multinational Managers in China Gain Greater Autonomy –...

First Citizens buys Silicon Valley Bank

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy