Alina attracted public attention as the first transgender person to appear in the Zvezde Granda competition.

Izvor: TikTok/@eminentan

Contestant Alina Juhart, the first transgender person to appear on the stage of Zvezda Granda, caused a stir in the last show of this music competition, when she decided to sing the track “God and the Batina” and dedicate it to Saša Popović.

The video in which she can be heard singing “fairy daddy” and the moment when Saša Popović climbs on the table to stare at Alina’s cleavage caused a stir on social networks the moment it appeared.

While she was singing, Alina openly flirted with Popović, who did not remain indifferent, and he lay down on the table so he wouldn’t get close to her, and then the contestant stroked his chin.

00:50 Stars of Grand Izvor: TikTok/Eminentan Izvor: TikTok/Eminentan

Alina Juhart has received a lot of support from the jury and the audience since the beginning of the competition. Her birth name is Alino Juhart, she is 29 years old and comes from Maribor. This is what she used to look like:

This is how it looks now:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!