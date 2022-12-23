Securities Times e company news, recently the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission has earnestly studied and implemented the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference, and is stepping up research and planning a series of regulatory policies and measures for the banking and insurance industries to serve the real economy in 2023. Guide the continuous and healthy operation of the bank’s wealth management business. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission firmly implements the new regulations on asset management, strengthens risk isolation, and promotes the deepening reform and standardized development of banks’ wealth management business. As of the end of the third quarter, 286 banks and 29 wealth management companies that have been approved to open for business have a total of 30.6 trillion yuan in wealth management products, an increase of more than 600 billion yuan from the beginning of the year. Recently, due to the positive economic expectations and rising bond yields, the net value of some wealth management products has fluctuated. This is a manifestation of the market’s own adjustment, and the overall risk is completely controllable. In the next step, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission will actively explore and improve the development model of bank wealth management business, and continuously optimize the supervision of wealth management business. Strengthen the construction of relevant laws and regulations, improve the registration database of wealth management information, and lay a solid foundation for the high-quality development of wealth management business. Better play the function of wealth management business, safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the people’s property, and better serve the healthy development of the real economy and the stable operation of the capital market.