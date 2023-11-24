Home » China Construction Bank convened a symposium with 6 real estate companies to further support the financing needs of real estate companies
China Construction Bank Hosts Symposium with 6 Real Estate Companies

In an effort to further support the financing needs of real estate companies, China Construction Bank convened a symposium with six prominent real estate companies in Beijing. The meeting, held at the bank’s head office, aimed to address the financing needs of the real estate industry and provide additional liquidity.

The symposium saw the participation of major real estate players including Vanke, Longfor, Midea Real Estate, Xincheng Development, Binjiang Group, and Dahua Group. During the meeting, representatives from the real estate companies discussed various topics such as bond underwriting and investment, operating property loans, bank credit increases, as well as overseas and cross-border financing.

It has been reported that China Construction Bank is fully committed to understanding and addressing the financial needs of the real estate sector. The bank’s proactive approach in supporting the industry reflects its dedication to fostering growth and development within the sector.

Additionally, it has been revealed that the Bank of Communications Head Office will also convene a similar meeting with eight real estate companies next week to discuss related matters.

It is important to note that the information provided in this article is for reference only and should not be considered as substantive investment advice. Any financial operations based on this information should be conducted at the individual’s own risk.

