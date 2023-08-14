Home » China is shaking from its foundations. Because the rest of the world still doesn’t hear
Business

China is shaking from its foundations. Because the rest of the world still doesn’t hear

by admin
China is shaking from its foundations. Because the rest of the world still doesn’t hear

analysesThe real estate crisis

Country Garden blocks the bonds and sinks in the Stock Exchange: it is the last of the alarm bells from Beijing. Western stock exchanges continue their march ignoring possible contagions, but the dollar is showing signs of unease

by Maximilian Cellino

August 14, 2023

(Bloomberg)

China is trying once again to disturb, as it did in the past, the drowsy gait of the stock markets in the month of August. However, this time it fails, at least for the moment, to infect the stock exchanges of the most advanced countries. The potential mine ready to explode lies in the Dragon’s real estate sector in a deep crisis: the main company in the sector, Country Garden, has suspended the negotiation of 11 onshore bonds (securities in yuan that circulate only on the national territory, unlike…

See also  The chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission Yi Huiman expressed his active efforts to create a new stock issuance ecosystem that meets market expectations.

You may also like

Del Mare 1911 no longer wears: ok to...

Tobacco from Switzerland – Is it still worth...

Blue crab, the alarm goes off in Lazio:...

Are cover letters still useful in times of...

Exor buys 15% of Philips

Evergrande Motors Secures $500 Million Investment and Implements...

Cheap train tickets: With these simple tips you...

Bleak prospects – Inflation is likely to cause...

Germany Stocks Mixed as Some Sectors Drive Gains

Mondialpol raises salaries up to 38% and the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy