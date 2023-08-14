Usa, two African Americans abused and tortured for hours by six officers: the policemen pleaded guilty

New episode of abuse by the US police against the African Americans. Six white agents of the Mississippi they pleaded guilty to having torturedfor hours, two men in an assault racist. The facts date back to January 24th last when the policemen – without a warrant – are have broke down the door of the home of the two African Americans a Braxtonin Mississippi, and then they tortured them: they handcuffed and attacked the two men with stun gunsand sex toy and other items.

The story has only come to light now because the agents, as reported by the Cnnappeared in court of the county of Rankin along with their lawyers. They were charged with a total of 13 crimes in relation to the “torture and physical abuse” gods of two men. The victims, Michael Jenkins e Eddie Parkerthey filed a federal lawsuit in June, alleging that officers illegally entered their home and handcuffed, kicked, subjected waterboarding and attempted to sexually assault them for nearly two hours. Agents, “in their repeated use of racial slurs in the course of their violent acts, they were oppressive and hateful towards their African-American victims,” they write in the complaint. The attack was “motivated – it continues – on the basis of the race and skin color of the people who attacked”. In June, the Rankin County Sheriff, Bryan Baileyannounced the dismissal of the agents involved.

The protagonists are five former officers of the sheriff of the County of Rankin, Brett McAlpin, Hunter Elward, Christian Dedmon, Jeffrey Middleton e Daniel Opdykeand a Richland City Police officer, Joshua Hartfield. All six they pleaded guilty of the allegations of obstruction of justice and to have hampered the process. Dedmon and Elward, who broke down a door, pleaded guilty to further charges of housebreaking. Elward also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, for thrusting a gun into the mouth of one of the victims and pulling the trigger, in what authorities called a “mock execution”. The officers then taunted them with racial slurs during lasting torture 90 minutes. To cover their actions the 6 finally put drug it’s a pistol in the hands of one of the two men. Each of them has reached agreements of plea bargain individuals carrying prison sentences ranging from five to 30 years. The sentence served on the state charges will coincide with the expected federal sentences. Each of them could face longer prison terms in federal court in November.