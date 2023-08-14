Nîmes and Martigues neutralize each other at the opening of the National Championship

For its return to National, 11 years after leaving it for the splendor of Ligue 2 and Ligue 1, Nîmes Olympique is starting from scratch, with a group made up of young players. But, Monday evening, at the Antonins stadium, the Crocos have long believed they could win against Martigues, which was close to the rise last season and still ambitious, with its new American investors.

From the 4th minute, the Gardois Orphé Mbina took advantage of a mess in the Martegal defense. In the second half, everything got complicated. A first penalty was awarded to Martigues on the hour mark, finally pushed back by the post of Lucas Dias, the Nîmes goalkeeper. The latter could not do anything on a second penalty, converted by Amine Hemia (1-1, 76th). In additional time, a goal was disallowed in Martigues for offside.

