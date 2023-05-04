Home » China: manufacturing PMI contracted in March
Business

China: manufacturing PMI contracted in March

by admin
China: manufacturing PMI contracted in March

China‘s Caixin-S&P Global manufacturing PMI fell in March in the contraction phase, to 49.5 points, compared to 50.3 points expected by the economists’ consensus and 50 points in February.

The Chinese manufacturing PMI is back in the contraction phase, as it is below 50 points, the dividing line between the expansion phase (values ​​above 50 points) and contraction phase (below 50 points).

It is the first time in three months that China‘s manufacturing PMI has returned to contraction.

See also  ECB, Lagarde alludes to a possible anti-spread shield: if necessary, new instruments against euro fragmentation risks

You may also like

De Luca makes fun of Meloni & Co:...

It was my first time on Sylt –...

The Fed raises rates again by 25 points,...

The “lesion” has not been eliminated. The crisis...

Stock markets in China up after Fed decision

Di Maio and the beautiful Alessia: tenderness overlooking...

The EU wants to close loopholes in sanctions...

The “lesion” has not been cured, and the...

White gold – or yuck: about the end...

«The Government must accelerate on the ZLS»

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy