China: Manufacturing PMI contracting for third consecutive month. Also watch out for PMI services

China‘s manufacturing PMI for June remained in contractionary phase for the third consecutive month.

The index stood at 49 points, as expected, slightly up on the previous 48.8 points.

The Chinese manufacturing PMI remained in a contraction phase, as it was below the threshold of 50 points, the dividing line between the phase of expansion (values ​​above 50 points) and contraction (below 50 points).

The services PMI of China confirmed instead the phase of expansion, settling in June at 53.2, slightly below the expected 53.7 points and slightly down on the previous 54.5 points.

China‘s PMI composite eased slightly to 52.3 from 52.9 previously.

