Home » Handelsblatt: Data leak at Tesla – authorities alarmed
Business

Handelsblatt: Data leak at Tesla – authorities alarmed

by admin
Handelsblatt: Data leak at Tesla – authorities alarmed

According to a newspaper report, there has apparently been a major data leak at the electric car manufacturer Tesla. The “Handelsblatt” [Bezahlinhalt] reported that 100 gigabytes of confidential data had been leaked to him, including sensitive information about customers, employees and business partners. Other documents marked as confidential deal with projects such as the self-driving car, the development of new battery cells or the US manufacturer’s planned electric pickup.

Tesla told the newspaper that an ex-employee was suspected of having passed on data “in violation of confidentiality obligations”. Tesla wants to take legal action against the suspect.

A spokesman for the state data protection officer in Brandenburg, where Tesla has a large factory, told the newspaper that there were “serious indications of possible data protection violations”. The state commissioner also informed the Dutch data protection authority, which is responsible for Tesla’s European headquarters.

Broadcast: rbb24 Inforadio, May 25, 2023, 8:20 p.m

See also  Milan-Cortina 2026: the opening of the Paralympic Games in Verona, ski mountaineering in Bormio

You may also like

Rai appointments, Conte got smart. The M5s abstains...

Deffner & Zschäpitz – Economic and Stock Exchange...

Usa, to Enel a maxi tax rebate of...

Inflation data beats expectations, Bank of England may...

Contracts between close relatives – pitfalls

Poggi murder, Stasi leaves prison every day. He...

Moments when Switzerland lost confidence

Nvidia fever: title +24% on Wall Street, Big...

1 gram of gold, 100 yuan cheaper? !Gold...

ME-Made expo returns to Milan: key sustainability for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy