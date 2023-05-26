Handelsblatt: Data leak at Tesla – authorities alarmed

According to a newspaper report, there has apparently been a major data leak at the electric car manufacturer Tesla. The “Handelsblatt” [Bezahlinhalt] reported that 100 gigabytes of confidential data had been leaked to him, including sensitive information about customers, employees and business partners. Other documents marked as confidential deal with projects such as the self-driving car, the development of new battery cells or the US manufacturer’s planned electric pickup.

Tesla told the newspaper that an ex-employee was suspected of having passed on data “in violation of confidentiality obligations”. Tesla wants to take legal action against the suspect.

A spokesman for the state data protection officer in Brandenburg, where Tesla has a large factory, told the newspaper that there were “serious indications of possible data protection violations”. The state commissioner also informed the Dutch data protection authority, which is responsible for Tesla’s European headquarters.

Broadcast: rbb24 Inforadio, May 25, 2023, 8:20 p.m