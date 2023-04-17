China-Singapore cross-border financing has exceeded US$19.4 billion, an increase of 10 times compared with that before the cooperation between China and New Zealand-Related News-Hualong.com

The scene of the press conference.Hualong.com-New Chongqing client reporter Zhang Zhishe

Hualong.com-New Chongqing Client News (Lin Hong) On April 17, the press conference of the 5th China-Singapore Financial Summit was held. According to Ruan Lu, director of the Chongqing Municipal Financial Supervision Bureau, the China-Singapore Connectivity Project is the third intergovernmental cooperation project between China and Singapore. Since the launch of the project, China and Singapore have carried out close cooperation focusing on key areas of financial services, aviation industry, transportation and logistics, and information and communication, among which the cooperation in the financial field has continued to deepen and become more solid.

The specific performance is——

The driving role of demonstration continues to increase.China-Singapore cross-border financing has exceeded US$19.4 billion, an increase of 10 times compared with that before China-Singapore cooperation, driving provinces, autonomous regions and cities along the Western New Land-Sea Corridor to achieve more than US$6.5 billion in financing to New Zealand.

The ability to innovate and lead has been continuously improved.A total of 74 innovative policies have been launched around the fields of cross-border investment and financing, 52 key projects such as Sino-Singapore financial technology and investment funds have been implemented, and 35 innovative cases such as cross-border asset transfer business pilot projects have been formed.

The interconnection and intercommunication channels are smoother.The first batch of enterprises in Chongqing to obtain a financial license from Singapore, and the first enterprise in Singapore to be approved for QDLP pilot qualification to operate in Chongqing. The cumulative amount of cross-border RMB receipts and payments in Yuxin has reached nearly 60 billion yuan, and Singapore has become the third largest cross-border use of RMB in Chongqing. overseas areas.

Expansion of financial cooperation areas was accelerated.The Sino-Singapore Fintech Investment Fund was established, and the first green cross-border loan under the Sino-Singapore project was successfully implemented, and projects such as international commercial loans, green bonds, and Sino-Singapore digital securities innovation service platform were accelerated.

Ruan Lu said that driven by China-Singapore financial cooperation, various domestic and foreign financial institutions have accelerated their deployment in Chongqing, and national and regional functional headquarters such as China CITIC Bank International Business Operation Center and China Construction Bank Cross-border Financial Service Center have been established in Chongqing. , Banks of ASEAN countries have set up 5 branches in Chongqing, accounting for 1/3 of the total number of foreign-funded branches in Chongqing, and 21 financial institutions have been established between Chongqing and New Zealand.

At present, the financial cooperation under the China-Singapore Connectivity Project and its implementation framework is gradually becoming a unique advantage for Chongqing to integrate into the new development pattern, and it has become a “co-construction” for improving the level of opening up in the western region of my country, linking the markets of Singapore and the ASEAN region, and serving co-construction. A major strategic project of the Belt and Road Initiative.

