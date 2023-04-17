Poland and Hungary decided to “ban the import” of agricultural products on the same day, and Ukraine expressed regret

According to a number of Western media reports on the 15th, the governments of Poland and Hungary stated on the same day that they decided to ban the import of a series of agricultural products such as grains from neighboring Ukraine before June 30 this year to protect local farmers. Previously, a large number of Ukrainian agricultural products flooded into the local market, driving down sales prices, and local farmers believed that their interests had been damaged. The Hungarian government expressed the hope that the European Union will reconsider the policy of duty-free import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Agricultural Policy and Food issued a document expressing regret for the decision, criticizing Poland’s ban as a violation of the previous agreement between the two countries, and calling for a negotiated settlement.

Earlier this month, Poland and Hungary both said they would tighten oversight of Ukrainian grain imports. Polish farmers have staged protests, arguing that the sale of untested and cheap Ukrainian agricultural products in Poland has caused them to face bankruptcy.

(Source: CCTV News/Editor: Luo Yu)