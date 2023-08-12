Home » China: Ten problem areas are steering economic power into the abyss
Business

China: Ten problem areas are steering economic power into the abyss

by admin
China: Ten problem areas are steering economic power into the abyss

China‘s economy is struggling with ten major problems, ten plagues. But no god will save the country, as in the Bible, although President Xi Jinping allows himself to be worshiped like a god. Realistically, the country has only two options to avoid a permanent economic slowdown.

Beach 1: Immobilienblase

Japan’s two lost decades began with a gigantic real estate bubble that burst in the late 1980s. In China, too, there has been a huge construction boom in recent years, which is now ending in a debacle.

See also  Bank's debt issuance scale hits a record high in the second quarter

You may also like

Fire in a waste company in the Neapolitan...

Politics – Thousands of Israelis demonstrate again against...

Family businesses: here’s how the new generations can...

The number of corporate insolvencies has risen sharply

Food – FDP is concerned about wine-growing areas...

Minimum wage, the oppositions challenge the government: collection...

Germany: Exports increased by 3.3 percent in the...

Sustainability: a Pledge Fund to support circular cultural...

EU, Italy has the lowest youth employment rate

The Swiss cross the border – shopping tourism...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy