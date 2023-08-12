Will the match between Musk and Zuckerberg be held at the Colosseum?…

Dear Tech Princess readers, put away the sudoku. A new episode of your favorite summer soap has arrived, the alleged next mixed martial arts match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

That it should have been held, then it shouldn’t have been held anymore and now it seems to be held again.

This latest novelty (but who knows what will happen even before the two really play them, if they ever play them) concerns us closely. Why it seems that the location for the meeting of the century will be in Italy.

As usual, we immediately give you this latest update, after which we will summarize the dispute, so far only dialectical, between the owner of X and that of Meta.

Will the match between Musk and Zuckerberg be held in Italy?

Already a few weeks ago an American newspaper prone to gossip, TMZ, had indicated the Colosseum as a possible theater (it is appropriate to say it) of the MMA meeting between Musk and Zuckerberg.

Also Musk had written on the then Twitter: “Some chance fight happens in Colosseum” (“There is some possibility that it will be done in the Colosseum”).

And so, many lovers of not exactly art-house cinema will be reminded of the mythical challenge between Bruce Lee and Chuck Norris in the final scene of Chen’s scream also terrifies the West.

However, shortly thereafter none other than our Ministry of Culture intervened. Which had dampened the enthusiasm: the Flavian Amphitheater would not have lent itself to such an event.

However, the discussion could perhaps reopen.

Musk spoke with Meloni and Sangiuliano

Previously the app was called Twitter and now X, and what were once tweets are now posts. But the substance does not change, because that is always Elon Musk’s favorite channel to communicate with the world.

The entrepreneur of South African origin has therefore made it known that he has even contacted our prime minister and our minister of culture, namely Giorgia Meloni and Gennaro Sangiuliano.

Il post of 13:35 on Friday 11 August (viewed in a few hours by more than 37 million people) reads as follows: “The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). The livestream will be on this platform and on Meta. All that will be framed will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern. I spoke to the Italian Prime Minister and the Minister of Culture. They agreed on an epic location.”

Recall that the UFC is the leading mixed martial arts organization globally.

A few minutes later the unleashed Musk tweeted (indeed, posted) another concept: “Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy”. In other words: “Everything that will be done will pay homage to Italy’s past and present”.

Sangiuliano confirms… and denies

Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano confirmed the conversation with Elon Musk.

In a post published on his Facebook profile again on August 11, the minister wrote: “Long friendly conversation with Elon Musk about a major historical reenactment event. He will not be held in Rome. There will be a huge donation to two important Italian pediatric hospitals for the upgrading of facilities and scientific research to fight diseases.

It will also be an opportunity to promote our history and our archaeological, artistic and cultural heritage on a global scale.”

Beyond the fact that perhaps Sangiuliano meant “historical reenactment”, we discover that the match could therefore be held in Italy, but hardly at the Colosseum.

Live on X and Meta

If Minister Sangiuliano confirmed the beneficial purposes of the match between Musk and Zuckerberg, Elon Musk has untied a knot.

Initially he had declared that the live streaming would only appear on his social network, X. After the criticisms of Zuckerberg, and for the sake of greater equidistance, here is the announcement: the live broadcast will take place, but also on Meta.

What has happened so far?

There are now several articles that we have dedicated to the spat between Musk and Zuckerberg that could lead to an MMA match.

In a nutshell: it all started with a comment by Musk on a tweet by businessman Mario Nawfalwho had written reporting how Meta was about to launch a social clone of Twitter, which was called Project 92 under study.

Musk challenged Zuckerberg to the ring, Zuck accepted asking what the location wasetc. etc., between interventions by Elon Musk’s mother and self-candidacy by two professional coaches, bookmakers who gave the odds of the two contenders and Musk’s alleged injuries.

Meanwhile, Twitter became X, and Project 92 was introduced to the world (excluding Europe) under the name of Threads. And enjoying a remarkable boom: 10 million subscribers just 7 hours after launch.

We’ll see how the double challenge, social and… physical, will end up.

