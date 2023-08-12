STREET SOLDIER

Original Murda Material

(Beatdown | Metal | Hardcore)

Label: SLDR Worldwide Ltd

Format: (EP)

Release: 28.07.2023

The hard-working gentlemen STREET SOLDIER from York in the north of England are once again at the start with a new EP “Original Murda Material”, which is able to shine with the, let’s say, charming title “Original Murda Material”.

I stumbled across the band a few years ago via YouTube, where in the video for “One Man Gang” they nonchalantly tell racists how deep they would bury them, since then I’ve had the quartet on my radar and they hit you with a remarkable number of hits and regularity with their rough beatdown hardcore.

And apparently they continue exactly there, as the opener “Rewind” first leads you to believe, but the York band knows how to surprise on “Original Murda Material”, because towards the end of the day STREET SOLDIER clearly slow down and the bass is allowed to perk up slap along before they let their typical lower-tuned guitar walls crash down on the listeners in the following “Can’t Break This” and the material quite openly leans towards HC-Punk. In “Middlefingaz” and the previously released hectically crazy “Die Widda Brain” the 90’s Nu Metal, including the obligatory scratching, is revived quite openly. And by now it should be clear that STREET SOLDIER don’t always take themselves 100% seriously and that makes the band a lot more entertaining and likeable, and in this sense “Nonce Killaz (Ultimate Annihilation)” closes this round affair.

The EP, which would have passed as an album in hardcore circles with a playing time of 27 minutes, represents a considerable further development in the sound of STREET SOLDIER, does not allow boredom to arise, is bursting with raw energy and is perfect as a soundtrack for the next session in the gym.

The gentlemen could also be seen live in Vienna on occasion, because the troupe boasts that they are banned from performing in various locations in their home country because of their wild live shows.

Tracklist „Original Murda Material“:

1. Rewind

2. Can’t Break This

3. Time To Lose

4. Nah Nah Fuck You

5. Middle Fingaz

6. Die Widda Brain

7. Nonce Killaz (Ultimate Annihilation)

Total playing time: 27:05

Band-Links:

LineUp:
Scotty Hall – Vocals 
Ollie Altham – Guitars 
Cam Bland – Bass guitar
Laurie 'Drill Sgt' Caudwell – Drums/Vocals
8

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “STREET SOLDIER – Original Murda Material”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/StreetSoldier_original.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “8”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Tsunemoto”

}

}}

