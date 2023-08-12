Confucianism will make up for the peak season in Q4- Business Times

Ruhong (1476), encouraged by chairman Hong Zhenhai’s expectation of double-digit growth in the peak season of the fourth quarter, the three major legal entities including foreign investment and credit, seemed to have given a booster. On the 11th, they simultaneously re-purchased 711 shares, opening at 500 yuan, and closing It rose by 17 yuan to 513 yuan, and the transaction volume was 1,251. Although the third quarter is still expected to be flat, there are still opportunities in the market outlook in the face of orders in the fourth quarter.

Ruhong’s revenue in the first half of the year was 14.318 billion yuan, an annual decrease of 33%, and a profit of 2.218 billion yuan, compared with a year-on-year decrease of 42% in the high-base period of the same period last year, and EPS 8.09 yuan; it is expected that the operation in the third quarter of this year may be the same as that in the second quarter, mainly because The season changes in September, and orders may decrease; the fourth quarter is expected to grow by double digits compared with the same period last year.

