DoNews news on March 3 (Tian Xiaomeng) On March 2, China Tower released its 2022 financial report. In 2022, China Tower’s operating income will grow steadily, reaching RMB 92.170 billion, a year-on-year increase of 6.5%; EBITDA will reach RMB 62.844 billion, with an EBITDA rate of 68.2%; the profit attributable to shareholders of the company will be RMB 8.787 billion, a year-on-year increase of 1.99% %, the net profit margin was 9.5%, and the profitability continued to increase.

Financial report data show that China Tower’s cash flow continues to be abundant. The net cash flow from operating activities for the year was 65.134 billion yuan, the capital expenditure was 26.207 billion yuan, and the free cash flow reached 38.927 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.2%. The financial position continues to be healthy. As of December 31, 2022, the total assets reached RMB 305.56 billion, interest-bearing liabilities were RMB 79.119 billion, and the net debt leverage ratio5 was 27.7%, a decrease of 5.7 percentage points from the same period last year.

In terms of carrier business,China Tower achieved steady growth. In 2022, the company’s operator business revenue will reach RMB 83.031 billion, a year-on-year increase of 3.5%.

In terms of the iron tower business, in 2022, the tower business will achieve revenue of RMB 77.204 billion, a year-on-year increase of 1.8%. The tower business completed about 745,000 5G construction needs throughout the year, of which more than 96% were realized by sharing existing resources. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 2.055 million tower sites, a cumulative net increase of 17,000 from the end of last year, and operator tower tenants reached 3.362 million, an increase of 102,000 from the end of last year. The average number of tenants per station has increased from 1.60 at the end of last year to 1.65, and the sharing level has been further improved.

In terms of room division business, in 2022, the room division business will realize revenue of RMB 5.827 billion, a year-on-year increase of 34.3%. As of December 31, 2022, the accumulative floor area covered by buildings has reached 7.39 billion square meters, an increase of 48.1% year-on-year; the total mileage of high-speed rail tunnels and subways has reached 20,040.2 kilometers, an increase of 18.5% year-on-year.

In terms of two-wing business, In 2022, the two-wing business will realize revenue of RMB 8.904 billion, accounting for 9.7% of operating income, an increase of 2.6 percentage points from the same period last year, and contributing 49.7% to the increase in overall operating income, an increase of 9.7 percentage points from the same period last year. Multiple points of support The business development pattern of the company has been continuously consolidated.

In terms of Zhilian business, in 2022, it will achieve revenue of RMB 5.704 billion, a year-on-year increase of 40.5%. Among them, the revenue of Tower Vision business will be RMB 3.694 billion, accounting for 64.8% of Zhilian business revenue.

In terms of energy business, the revenue in 2022 will be RMB 3.200 billion, a year-on-year increase of 54.5%. Among them, the revenue from the iron tower replacement business will be RMB 1.80 billion, accounting for 56.3% of the energy business revenue.