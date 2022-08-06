China Roewe released the two major vehicle technical bases of “Mount Everest” and “Nebulas” and entered the intelligent new energy track at full speed

Today, China Roewe held a brand day with the theme of "Feng Yunqi, National Chaoxing", and released the "Everest Mechatronics Architecture (hereinafter referred to as the "Everest Architecture")", "Nebula pure electric exclusive system platform (hereinafter referred to as 'Nebula system platform')" two major vehicle technology bases, adapt to the future energy structure transformation, the new trend of consumer market upgrade, empower China Roewe in the new competition of intelligent electric network Road ran out of "acceleration". At the same time, the new third-generation Roewe RX5/super-hybrid eRX5, a blockbuster model based on the Everest architecture, was officially launched, and the new car has been fully delivered to the store.

The new third-generation Roewe RX5 has a total of 6 configurations with an official guide price of 117,900-155,900 yuan; the super-hybrid eRX5 has a total of 3 configurations with an official guide price of 153,900-165,900 yuan. The new car offers 5 body colors of velvet silver, arctic blue, pearl black, pearl white and cloud brocade gray, and two interior color matching of dynamic brown and elegant black to meet the personalized needs of users.

“Six degrees of freedom”, derived from the “evolution to electric drive and worry-free battery life” quality models

The Everest structure is the technical base of the vehicle built by SAIC Group based on global standards. “Everest” means SAIC’s “accumulation of mountains and mountains” in the development of the “engine + motor” structure, representing the height of SAIC in the mechanical age, and the Entering the starting thickness of the intelligent era. Focusing on the two key technologies of electric drive and intelligent network connection, the Everest architecture is derived from China Roewe with six capabilities and freedoms of “full-scale bandwidth, dual-source multi-core, leapfrog intelligence, ultra-high security, arbitrary control, and quiet comfort”. A quality model with “evolution to electric drive and worry-free battery life” is produced.

With the full-size bandwidth of 500mm wheelbase bandwidth, 150mm wheelbase bandwidth, and 350mm high-vehicle bandwidth, the Everest architecture achieves full coverage from compact to mid-to-high-end models, from cars, SUVs to MPVs, from home, sports Covering the full style of off-road, it brings users a diversified model portfolio of “As long as you need it, we will make it for you”.

Through “dual-source multi-core”, the Everest architecture provides 5 kinds of engine plus automatic transmission drive system, and 5 kinds of engine plus motor drive system, a total of 10 kinds of power combinations, which can not only “walk away, surging power”, but also ” Silky smooth, quiet and far-reaching”, bringing users a worry-free travel experience.

The Everest architecture adopts a new generation of electronic and electrical architecture including a central computing platform and regional integrated control, just like equipping the vehicle with a superior intelligent “nerve center” and “brain”, providing superior perception, computing power, and interaction capabilities, fully empowering intelligence Network connection, intelligent driving, intelligent cockpit and intelligent vehicle control, and support the continuous upgrading and evolution of all modules such as vehicle-machine system, intelligent driving, vehicle control, etc., bringing common and often new experiences.

Safety is the innate DNA of the Everest architecture. The Everest architecture develops models based on the world‘s highest safety star requirements such as C-NCAP/E-NCAP five-star, IIHS excellent, etc., and provides “super five-star safety protection” to bring comprehensive protection for drivers and passengers.

The Everest architecture follows the development concept of “low center of gravity”, and the chassis suspension module is fully iteratively upgraded, creating the vehicle’s excellent handling performance and driving “not floating”. The front suspension of the Everest structure adopts the optimized Macpherson full-frame independent suspension, which brings excellent straight-line driving and steering return ability; The tilt compensation design effectively improves the handling performance of the vehicle; the steering adopts a sports steering ratio setting, and the steering is more sensitive, precise and light.

Bringing a quiet and comfortable experience to users is an important development indicator of the Everest architecture. The Everest architecture improves the quietness of the vehicle through the full-link innovative technology of “source noise reduction, path isolation, and response passivation”, so that the overall mode of the vehicle body can reach more than 50Hz, and it is “not noisy” when driving. At the same time, following the space design principle of “minimum mechanical space and maximum riding space”, models based on the Everest architecture can achieve a higher “room availability” and create a pleasant and intelligent mobile space.

As a heavy-duty model based on the Everest architecture, the new third-generation Roewe RX5/super-hybrid eRX5, under the empowerment of the architecture, is concerned by users in terms of space, economy, intelligence, safety, handling, comfort, etc. In terms of comprehensive improvement, the strength presents “two firsts and three advanced”, with the first-in-class emotional interaction smart cabin and visual Sinan Zhijia, as well as the continuous advanced emotional rhythm design, super-sensing driving performance and five-star safety protection and other core product advantages, to meet the new needs of users who are constantly upgrading, and continue to refresh the travel experience.

Nebula’s “full capacity” creation capability opens a new chapter in brand electrification

The Nebula systematic platform is the carrier of SAIC’s electrification strategy and “cloud, tube, and end” technology, and it is also a platform for SAIC to embrace “data determines experience, software defines automobiles”, and will become the “pillar of creation” of China‘s Roewe pure electric vehicles , with the development concept of “gradient, scalable, iterative upgrade”, to create a series of pure electric products with performance gradient, intelligent gradient and cost gradient.

Nebula’s systematic platform will adopt the three exclusive features of “ultra-thin flat battery module, long wheelbase, main rear drive”, “maximum comfort space for drivers and passengers, dynamic design space, maximum safety space for batteries, large The 4 extreme spaces of the car’s small footprint”, the 10-level energy gradient of the cube battery from 51 degrees to 150 degrees, the 10-level power gradient of the strong and efficient green core electric drive, and the “super safety, super performance, super intelligence” “Three-in-one capabilities continue to create a future-oriented smart mobile space to help users expand their life scenarios indefinitely.

Nebula’s systematic platform covers battery safety, vehicle safety, network and data safety, to intelligent active safety, etc., to create a “soft and hard” full-dimensional super-safe systematic platform, allowing users to “buy with confidence and drive with peace of mind” . In terms of battery safety, which is highly concerned by users, the cube battery adopts a combination of forward-looking technologies such as “pre-, guiding, lying, separating, and dredging”, and has L0-level thermal runaway prevention technology, which realizes the high temperature of 50 degrees of the battery module and multi-needle puncture without heat. out of control. In terms of network and data security, the Nebula systematic platform adopts the security strategy of “cloud, management, vehicle, edge” and the combination of software and hardware to build a global network security protection system that meets the requirements of national standards and various United Nations security regulations.

In order to create a super performance experience for users, the Nebula systematic platform realizes the low center of gravity of the whole vehicle, evenly distributed front and rear left and right loads, and 50:50 front and rear axle load distribution, which are pursued by sports luxury models, bringing the top driving of “integration of people and vehicles”. In terms of riding experience, millisecond-level electric braking can be achieved, and the shortest braking distance is about 32 meters; the turning radius is small, and the turning radius of medium and large vehicles with a wheelbase of 3100mm is only 5.4 meters, bringing a flexible control experience comparable to that of a compact hatchback; With a lateral acceleration close to 1g, it provides ultra-high extreme handling stability and enjoys a driving experience that exceeds that of high-performance fuel vehicles.

Intelligence is the soul of future travel. The Nebula systemization platform supports the gradient intelligence requirements through the gradient electronic and electrical architecture, superimposing the computing platform, software platform and intelligent cloud platform, and can be equipped with the third generation of Galaxy full-stack solution, L3-level high-level intelligent driving capabilities, “cloud, It adopts forward-looking digital technologies such as “pipeline and terminal”, and finally provides users with digital experience products integrating cabin and driving. Among them, the third generation of the Galaxy full-stack solution, with the central computing and regional control architecture, the high-performance computing platform integrating the cabin and driving, the integration of the smart car ecology and the IoT Internet of Things ecology, brings users people who are comparable to the new power brand models. A seamless experience of car and life.

In terms of intelligent driving, the Nebula system platform also provides three levels of intelligent assisted driving through the gradient of perception and execution systems, namely: advanced driver assistance, advanced intelligent The three-level intelligent driving assistance on the changeable road allows Roewe users in China to reach the future smart travel first.

In the future, China Roewe will launch a variety of mid-to-high-end new energy models more suitable for Chinese families based on the new technology base, opening a new chapter of intelligence and electrification. With super-large volume and super-large space, the new pure electric luxury SUV with the internal code name ES39 will be released in the near future. At the same time, the internal code-named EP39 new energy sedan provides two power versions, pure electric and super hybrid. The pure electric version will be equipped with SAIC’s latest and most advanced three-electric technology, and the fuel consumption of the hybrid version can be as low as 4 upgrades. , which will achieve a real “dimension reduction attack” on traditional fuel vehicles and redefine the first brand of Chinese sedans. The pure electric luxury MPV Roewe iMAX8 EV based on the three-electric system of the Nebula systematic platform will be launched soon.

Focusing on the green strategic goal of “carbon peaking, carbon neutrality” and the industry transformation trend of “data determines experience and software-defined automobiles”, China Roewe will be empowered by the two major vehicle technology bases of Everest architecture and Nebula system platform. , fully sprinting the new track of “electric intelligent network connection”. In the future, China Roewe will always be driven by technology and guided by user experience, leaping over “Mount Everest”, looking up to “Nebula”, and using innovative and interconnected technology to create products that integrate texture, comfort and aesthetics. The smart travel experience with trans-generational significance drives the brand to continue upward.