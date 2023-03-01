The most stranded of the bonuses is that of transport. On the other hand, the more responsible, the more difficult it is to find the square. Although the measure is one of the most urgent. Also because it represents an important support for all commuters who instead of using private means rely on public transport. The latest version of the Aid decree – transformed into law on February 14th – has reduced the number of beneficiaries by lowering the annual gross income threshold from 35,000 to 20,000 gross euros. In order to collect the 60 euros, however, an interministerial decree shared by the Ministry of Economy, Transport and Labor is needed. The process that should have been completed on February 14, however, is more tortuous than expected and all trace of the provision seems to have been lost. To the point that no one from the ministries involved is overreacting by assuming a date for the grounding of a provision that is already more than two weeks late. The delay now risks weighing particularly heavily on families who intended to use the voucher to purchase an annual pass, which is usually signed up for at the beginning of the year. From the Ministry of Labour, they limit themselves to saying that with a decree of “soon adoption, the procedures for presenting applications for the issue of the voucher are defined”.

Superbonus, a window opens: four exceptions are ready Frederick Capurso 01 March 2023



Credit psychologist hitched

The psychologist bonus is stationary in the pits of the Ministry of Health. In fact, it is up to the dicastery led by Orazio Schillaci, in concert with the Ministry of the Economy, to adopt the implementing decree to define the ways in which to request and use the voucher that the 2023 Budget law extended from 600 to 1,500 euros per taxpayer with a total allocation of 5 million euros (rising to 8 million for 2024). The provision had been launched in consideration of the increase in conditions of depression, anxiety, stress and psychological fragility, due to the pandemic emergency and the consequent socio-economic crisis: it consists, in fact, of a contribution to support the expenses relating to sessions of psychotherapy available from private specialists regularly registered in the list of psychotherapists in the register of psychologists. Moreover, the executive, considering the measure of particular importance, has set a very high Isee threshold at 50 thousand euros. An audience that in fact excludes only the wealthiest taxpayers. The contribution should be disbursed as a one-off by INPS, but two months after the entry into force of the Budget law, the date from which applications can be submitted for access is not yet known, nor when will it be possible to complete the request.

Short week and wage increase, the turning point is also convenient for companies MARIANNA FILANDRI* 01 March 2023



Traffic jam for the single check

At the end of February, INPS unlocked the nursery bonus which, after becoming structural at the end of 2021, needs to be “activated” by the social security institution every year. At the same time, yesterday, the deadlines for the updated presentation of the ISEE 2023 relating to the 2021 tax return expired. A deadline that is anything but secondary and in the absence of which those entitled to the single check will receive the minimum amount of 50 euros per month per child. Of course, the government has clarified that latecomers will be able to recover the sums lost in the second half of the year by submitting the updated declarations by 30 June, but in the meantime, with Caf and the patronages overwhelmed by taxpayer requests, a good part of those who wanted to get in rule has been left out. Meanwhile, in March the adjustment of the single check is expected with respect to last year’s credits, but there is also a revaluation on the basis of inflation at a rate of 8.1% and, finally, the surcharges introduced will also start by the budget law for families with at least four, at least three children aged between 1 and 3 years or with a child aged less than one year. Today, the amount fluctuates between 175 euros per month, with Isee up to 15 thousand euros, and 50 euros. —

—