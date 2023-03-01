Renault Trucks and Allison Transmission are proud to announce that the Madrid Fire Department has chosen Renault Trucks vehicles, equipped with Allison as part of the renewal set out in the 2019-2029 Firefighting Fleet Operations Plan.

These supplied vehicles include seven light city fire trucks, two automatic aerial ladder trucks and four heavy material haulage fire trucks, all equipped with Allison fully automatic transmissions.

The safety of the public and professionals involved is paramount to the delivery of fire and emergency services. To ensure the best possible working conditions, fire engines must be equipped with cutting-edge technology that allows drivers to reach the scene of the emergency in complete safety, even when traveling at maximum speed.

The Madrid Fire Brigade recently received the 13 Allison-equipped Renault Trucks vehicles at a ceremony held at the Caja Mágica complex, which was attended by José Luis Martínez-Almeida, Mayor of Madrid, Enrique López, Director General for Emergencies and civil protection and Rafael Ferrándiz, head of the Madrid fire brigade. These vehicles are distinguished by their excellent fire performance.