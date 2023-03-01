The new year did not start under a lucky star for Rimini which, having overcome the disappointment of Manuzzi of Cesena, where only a handful of minutes from the triple whistle he conceded the opponent’s winning goal, today he collects another defeat, moreover within the friendly walls and with a result that leaves no doubts or recriminations. The partial consolation remains that it is not with Virtus Entella, set up to regain the cadet series lost last year, that Rimini necessarily had to score points to reach salvation as soon as possible, even if then losing never pleases anyone.

Beyond the sporting aspect, the Cesena derby also left some aftermath for more purely ultras issues, so much so that a couple of piccata response banners appeared outside the Curva Est to the declarations of the Mayor of Rimini who, in the aftermath of the clashes in Ponte Pietra between the two fans, which cost the Rimini 5 more warnings for a total of 24 years, had used words of indignation for what happened. The guys from the Curva Est, on the other hand, intended to demonstrate solidarity and support, even material, to those who are always Rimini fans, both when everyone applauds them for a large away game or a good choreography, even more so when things don’t go well (or not good for everyone, maybe).

However, today too, the leading group of the curve incited and supported the beloved red and white checkered shirt, with the chromatic support of the usual flags and a discreet cheering song over the course of ninety minutes, despite the fact that the home team was unable to put up too much resistance to the host one, who has proved to be superior in every department.

The Ligurian biancocelesti were followed in Romagna by about 15/20 fans, placed in the lateral grandstand, on the away sector side, by virtue of the not high-sounding numbers and the absolute indifference between the parties. Throughout the race they rarely gave vocal support to their line-up, but limited their travel to physical presence and the occasional waving of a flag.

Whistle from the East at the end of the match against a team lately unable to play and find results, while the good momentum of Virtus Entella continues, well positioned at the top of the standings and ready to play all its chances in the upcoming playoffs.

Gilberto Poggi