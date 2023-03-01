Such has been the desperation of the first Colombian president, for the legislature to approve the populist ideas that he proclaimed during his electoral campaign, that he has had to lower the levels of arrogance and arrogance in the face of recent events that prove the declining state of his levels of support that he had when he assumed the presidency on August 7. The march that he called the previous week was a failure and opinion polls have shown that his positive image is steadily declining, as a result of his inconsistent government actions that are affecting the general well-being of Colombian families. The above is not accepted by the members of the economic team of the high government, because they believe they own the absolute truth and only think that what they propose is the only remedy to counteract the structural problems that Colombian society has. It’s stupid. There you have a national and international public opinion, who are ranting and flatly rejecting their policies that they want to implement and that go against the social and economic reality of the country. They are struggling unsuccessfully, because they swim against the current, which can take them to the abyss, if they do not correct their actions in a timely manner.

The forced changes in three portfolios of his ministerial cabinet is an indication of the crisis that is coming. The same parties of the government coalition, is stuck with saliva. Its members, including some members of the Historical Pact, have begun to generate fissures within the executive. Urgently call the leaders of the parties fond of his populist ideas, they are creating a serious distrust for his reforms to be approved. Promises to expand the jam and handouts to congressmen to get him approved of these lunatic initiatives create distaste for the principles of transparency that he promised his constituents. Here everything goes. The end justifies the means, said Machiavelli. And that has been the government strategy to achieve such purposes. He doesn’t have it easy.

Although the president relieved the Olympic medalist María Isabel Urrutia from the Sports portfolio, Alejandro Gaviria from the Ministry of National Education, and from the Ministry of Culture, Patricia Ariza, reveals fissures in the government team of President Gustavo Petro. Similarly, some information media have disseminated some alleged acts of corruption in the national government, and where another class of interests of some leaders of the majority coalition parties are combined, generating a cloak of doubt before public opinion. When they are campaigning, they appear with innocent faces, trying to convince the primary constituent, but later, once elected, they betray the trust of their electorate, because they approve Laws that are detrimental to the well-being of Colombian families, with the consent of the national executive.