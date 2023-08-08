Speyer. Three young men in Speyer were allegedly threatened with death with a knife on Monday evening. Around 9:30 p.m., the 19- and 24-year-olds met the 31-year-old perpetrator in Fliederweg, the police report. His 28-year-old companion is also said to have verbally threatened the three men. The motive behind the threat is still unclear.

The three men were able to escape in the car, with the two perpetrators reportedly kicking the vehicle as they drove away. They are said to have threatened another passer-by with beatings when he asked the 31-year-old to put his dog on a leash.

The alarmed police were able to find and search the two suspects in a pub on Weißdornweg. They did not find a knife, but found 46.3 grams of hashish and a cannabis grinder with a small amount of cannabis left over from the 28-year-old.

During the search, both men are said to have insulted the emergency services in the worst possible way and asked them to fight. They initiated criminal proceedings for insult, threats, attempted damage to property and violation of the Narcotics Act.

An hour later, officers found the 28-year-old on the lilac path with a bleeding nose and a missing tooth. He had reported by emergency call that he had been beaten up by several people there. The background to the crime is still part of the investigation. When the 28-year-old was searched again, the officers again found drugs, a bag containing 0.59 grams of cocaine.

The police are looking for witnesses to the incidents and are asking for information on 06232 / 137-0 or by email to pispeyer@polizei.rlp.de