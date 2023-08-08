Two Young Football Stars Shine at Youth Invitational Match in Yunnan Province

Two Child Football Prodigies Thrill Crowd at Youth Invitational Match in China

Kunming, August 7th – Two young football players stole the show at a recent youth football invitational match held in Cangyuan County, Lincang City, Yunnan Province. Xiao Suqing and Zhao Xiyao, both from Mengdong Town Central Primary School, wowed the audience with their impressive skills and performances.

Xiao Suqing, a little boy, scored an amazing 40 goals in just four days of the tournament. Despite only learning football for two or three years, the talented young athlete showcased his incredible abilities and was named “Best Player” in the U7 group. His teammate, Zhao Xiyao, a little girl, scored three consecutive goals that brought the crowd to their feet. She was awarded the title of “Best Scorer” in the U8 group.

Playing in the rain did not deter these young athletes. The children displayed great determination and resilience as they braved the challenging weather conditions and gave their all on the field. Their love for the game was evident as they celebrated goals and quickly bounced back from setbacks.

Both Xiao Suqing and Zhao Xiyao are members of the football class at Mengdong Town Central Primary School. The school’s football team, consisting of selected players from grades one to three, sent a total of nine teams to the invitational match. Despite their varying abilities, Principal Chen Shimin emphasized that every child has a deep passion for football.

Zhao Xiyao’s affinity for football started when she watched her uncle play a game with her father. She was mesmerized by the fluid movements and immediately fell in love with the sport. With her parents’ support, she joined the newly established football experiment class at Mengdong Town Central Primary School in 2020. This class, the first of its kind in Cangyuan County, provides full-time teachers and professional coaches to guide the children and improve their skills.

The dedication and hard work of the football experimental class paid off as the teams from Mengdong Town Central Wanxiao won the U8 championship and U9 runner-up at a youth football invitational tournament in Kunming. The children’s resilience and fearlessness in the face of stronger opponents have impressed their coach, Li Jianglong.

Cangyuan County, despite its remote location and mountainous terrain, cannot hinder the football dreams of these young athletes. With their passion for the sport and the support of their families and school, Xiao Suqing and Zhao Xiyao, along with their teammates, continue to excel in the world of youth football.

[责编：刘希尧]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

