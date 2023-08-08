Home » “I do not regret, I have not offended Falcone”
World

“I do not regret, I have not offended Falcone”

by admin
“I do not regret, I have not offended Falcone”

by livesicilia.it – ​​50 seconds ago

4′ OF READING PALERMO – “I will never repent”. The boss Matteo Messina Denaro said it without hesitation when questioned after the arrest by the Palermo prosecutor Maurizio De Lucia and the deputy Paolo Guido. The interrogation in which the boss denies having committed massacres and murders and having trafficked in drugs, but he admits…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Messina Denaro to the prosecutors: “I do not repent, I have not offended Falcone” appeared 50 seconds ago in the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  King Abdallah in public with his stepbrother Hamzah

You may also like

Kopenhagen launches Nhá Benta with banoffee, red fruits...

Acqua Di Giò Parfum by Giorgio Armani –...

Udinese – Three days and the Coppa Italia...

Pope Francis Urges Priests to Beware of Spiritual...

Refugees Begin Boarding Ship Accommodation off Coast of...

News Udinese – Pereyra said goodbye: here’s who...

I attended a webinar on women’s mental health...

Symptoms of mouse fever | Magazine

Goca Tržan calls out Edita in the show...

Thousands of Scouts Leave World Gathering in South...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy