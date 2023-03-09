11
EFor a decade, government bonds in Germany did not yield any significant returns. That changed with the turnaround in interest rates. Some of the fixed-interest securities are now promising three percent and more again. Older people are reminded of the good old days, but younger people, who have previously mainly relied on stock exchange securities, are also becoming increasingly curious.
WELT explains what to look out for with this type of investment and has selected the most worthwhile papers.
